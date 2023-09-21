Chamisa accused of giving Zimbabweans false hope

Critics of Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), have accused him of nurturing false optimism among Zimbabweans. This critique comes in response to a series of Chamisa’s posts on X, in which he shares messages of hope along with a Bible verse and the hashtag #GodIsInIt.

Linda Masarira, the President of Labour Economists and African Democrats, as well as other Zimbabweans on X, swiftly reacted to Chamisa’s posts, arguing that he was failing to instill confidence in the electorate that had voted for him.

In one of his posts on X, Chamisa stated, “Fellow Citizens; Trust this #Godisinit I believe in. Let them not mock you. He has never let me down before. He will surely visit Zimbabwe. He will show Himself mighty and strong. You will love it. He is always on time. Ignore these manly and sham sideshows. Don’t say I didn’t tell you! Be happy Zimbabwe! Isaiah 33:22 #OnePeople.”

In response, Masarira criticized Chamisa, suggesting that he should leave politics and consider opening a church instead. She questioned, “Is this not excessive, my brother? People are waiting for leadership from you, and you continue to offer them false hope. Someday, perhaps, the God you always hashtag will respond. In the meantime, provide those who voted for you with confidence, not Bible verses. If you have failed, think about starting a church. You would make a great pastor. You have the qualities of a true shepherd. Sometimes, we misinterpret God’s message. Based on your stance, I am entirely convinced that you were called to preach the word of God, not to be a political leader. May the good Lord open your eyes and guide you to your true calling.”

It’s worth noting that Chamisa secured second place with 44% of the vote in the elections, while President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner with 52.6% of the vote. This marks the second time Chamisa has contested and lost to Mnangagwa, with his previous challenge in 2018 ending in a loss at the Constitutional Court. This year, he has demanded a fresh election.

Other users on X did not hesitate to share their opinions, emphasizing the need for a strong and decisive opposition. One user, Seni Makaka, commented, “It’s time to mute you, Mr. President, for the sake of our mental health.” Brian Muyambo added, “Honestly, you are the obstacle. Your unfounded false confidence won’t lead us anywhere, to be frank.”

Chamisa has faced criticism for his “strategic ambiguity” and his reluctance to disclose his strategy for seizing power from Zanu-PF.

Source – NewZimbabwe