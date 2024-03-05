Chamisa blasts Zanu PF govt over “command curriculum” in Zimbabwe

Former opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has outlined a vision for a “formidable modern education system” in Zimbabwe, urging the government to move beyond recent curriculum changes and engage in broader public consultations and collaboration.

In a statement titled “BUILDING A FORMIDABLE MODERN EDUCATION SYSTEM: PREPARING ZIMBABWE FOR THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION,” Chamisa criticises the recently scrapped Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) and expresses skepticism towards the newly introduced heritage-based curriculum, calling it a “Command Curriculum” implemented without public consultation.

He advocates for a “CITIZENOCRACY” approach, emphasizing the importance of public participation and stakeholder involvement in both policy development and implementation.

“We must construct policies through consultation and collaboration with global education experts, educators, school development bodies, industry, business stakeholders, and those with parental responsibilities,” he said.

Chamisa argues this collaboration will ensure that education policies are “forward-thinking” and responsive to both global and local needs.

The statement emphasises the need for a well-funded education system that caters to the specific needs of students, parents, and teachers.

Chamisa highlights the importance of human capital development and strategic investment in education anchored in comprehensive market research.

His vision extends beyond immediate reforms, outlining an ambitious goal of transforming Zimbabwe into a “business hub, tech hub, and education hub of the world” within the next three decades.

He said there was a need to embrace emerging technologies like AI and blockchain to prepare future generations for the challenges and opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“On account of this, a well funded education system that is sensitive and responsive to the needs and requirements of pupils, parents and teachers is fundamental.

“Our aim is to turn Zimbabwe into a business hub, tech hub and education hub of the world. To achieve this, we must take bold steps and make revolutionary moves,” Chamisa noted.

He added: “In a New Great Zimbabwe, we will turn things around and become a superpower in the next three decades. For the next 10 years we have 3 key revolutions: blockchain,AI and Biotech revolutions.

“The rapid speed at which these technologies, AI, quantum computing, the metaverse, and others – are evolving will be a pressing question, especially as we try to grapple with the challenges relative to this constant evolution

“We must be ready to use emerging technologies and AI to govern better, making government systems trustworthy, inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.”

Chamisa called for a complete restructuring of the education system, criticising it for teaching “a lot of wrong lessons” and focusing on creating employees rather than entrepreneurs.

He advocates for a curriculum that balances academic and vocational education, prioritizes skill development over rote memorization, and introduces foreign languages alongside local languages.

Drawing inspiration from countries like Finland, South Korea, and Singapore, Chamisa urged the government to learn from successful education models and implement reforms that will equip Zimbabwean youth with the skills and knowledge necessary to compete on a global scale.