Chamisa contemplates quitting amidst party turmoil?

Sources close to the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have indicated that Nelson Chamisa was considering quitting the political arena.

This comes after a series of strategic setbacks orchestrated by that party’s secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu.

The internal factional battles and recent events within the CCC have reportedly pushed Chamisa to the brink, leading him to contemplate focusing solely on his legal and religious responsibilities.

According to a well-placed source within the party, “the stress from the ongoing factional disputes and organisational challenges has taken a significant toll on Chamisa. He is seriously thinking about quitting active politics to preserve his well-being and devote himself to his legal practice and religious duties.”

Further insights from the source revealed that Chamisa received counsel from a Southern African President, whose identity remains undisclosed.

The said President advised Chamisa not to abandon his political career but instead bring order to his party, emphasising the importance of establishing a constitution and clear party structures.

Additionally, officials from the US Embassy in Harare and representatives of the European Union allegedly echoed this sentiment, urging Chamisa to stay in politics and seek ways to regain control of his party.

Despite these encouragements, the source disclosed that Chamisa was battling depression and was currently under medical treatment.

His wife, Sithokozile, who was deeply concerned about his health, was reportedly supportive of his potential decision to step back from politics.

“What haunts Chamisa the most is not just Tshabangu’s manoeuvres but the perceived betrayal by key allies like Tendai Biti, Charlton Hwende, and Welshman Ncube, who now seem to back Tshabangu,” the source added.

Political analyst, Edith Mushore said that this development placed Chamisa at a critical juncture, not just in terms of his leadership of the CCC but also regarding his future in Zimbabwean politics.

“The challenges he faces are emblematic of the broader struggles within opposition politics in Zimbabwe, where internal discord and external pressures often intersect, shaping the political landscape in profound ways,” said Mushore.

Amidst this personal and political turmoil, Chamisa is said to be clinging to the hope of a Government of National Unity (GNU), seeing it as a potential lifeline for his political relevance.

Efforts to reach CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi for comments were unsuccessful as his mobile phones were unreachable.