Chamisa pleads with Mnangagwa

The leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Nelson Chamisa, has urgently appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reconsider the scheduled December 9 by-elections, citing the recent tragic abduction and murder of a CCC member. Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya, a prominent CCC figure, was discovered dead on Monday, having been abducted two days earlier in Mabvuku, Harare, while campaigning for Munyaradzi Febion Kufahakutizwi, the party’s parliamentary candidate.

A series of distressing incidents involving CCC activists, including the abduction and torture of legislator Takudzwa Ngadziore and former parliamentarian James Chidhakwa, have intensified tensions in the lead-up to the by-elections. These elections were initiated by the recall of CCC Members of Parliament, councillors, and senators by the self-proclaimed interim party secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu.

In an interview with NewsDay, Chamisa openly questioned President Mnangagwa’s silence in the face of the alarming attacks on CCC members. Expressing concern, Chamisa urged Mnangagwa to halt the abuse of state institutions, illegal by-elections, and the mistreatment of citizens. He highlighted previous instances of violence against CCC members and stressed the need for constructive dialogue between leaders for the collective benefit of the nation.

Chamisa emphasized that the focus should be on addressing the pressing political and socio-economic challenges facing the nation, stating that Zimbabweans are leaving their homeland in large numbers. He criticized the expenditure of millions of dollars on what he termed “illegal by-elections” while the country grapples with critical issues.

Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa distanced the ruling party from the by-elections, asserting that they are conducted in accordance with the law and are beyond Zanu PF’s control. He stated that the matter is currently before the courts, cautioning against involving Zanu PF in internal party affairs.

Chamisa expressed deep concern over the death of Bishop Masaya, calling it disturbing. The family has requested an independent postmortem, delaying the planned return of the body. The postmortem, scheduled for the following day, faced reservations from the family’s legal representatives.

Both the United States embassy in Zimbabwe and the European Union (EU) issued calls for a thorough investigation into Masaya’s death. They urged local authorities to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice, emphasizing the need for peaceful preparations for the upcoming by-elections and an end to political violence.

