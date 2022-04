CHANGE OF GOVERNMENT ONLY HAPPENS IN A YEAR THAT ENDS WITH “1” SAYS SPORTS MINISTER

YOUTH, Sport and Arts Minister Elvis Nkandu says it is impossible for a change of government to happen in 2026 because “history has proven that a change of government only happens in a year which ends with the number one”.

And Nkandu says the UPND government knew exactly what challenges were existing when they sought for public office, but fixing them was not a matter of “abracadabra”.

(Diggers)