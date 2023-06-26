Chapman fires 2 officials over Chamisa links

THE Robert Chapman-led opposition Democratic Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) has expelled two senior party members over their suspected links to Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

The members are party provincial secretary for Bulawayo Philani Gama and Lloyd Masiya from the same province.

Part of the expulsion letter signed by DUZ secretary-general Pishai Muchauraya read: “With immediate effect, this note serves to notify you of your expulsion from the Democratic Union of Zimbabwe for acts of gross misconduct and behaviour inconsistent with the values of the party and its code of conduct. More heads will roll.”

A party insider told NewsDay that the two were axed after they urged their leader Chapman to back Chamisa’s candidature.- NewsDay