Charity Katanga’s Bail Application Ruling Postponed To Feb 29 2024

KATANGA’S BAIL APPLICATION RULING POSTPONED TO FEB 29 2024

Convicted former Deputy Inspector General of Police CHARITY KATANGA’s bail application ruling has been postponed to February 29, 2024.

Mrs. KATANGA was on February 19, 2024 convicted for possession of 10 Higer Buses, proven to be proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate DAVIES CHIBWILI has postponed the ruling on Mrs. KATANGA’s bail application, following an application by the defence lawyers.

Defence Lawyer ISAAC SIMBEYE sought Magistrate CHIBWILI’s intervention to incorporate their written submissions against the state’s opposition to Mrs. KATANGA’s application.

Mr SIMBEYE contended that in the interest of justice the court must consider Mrs .KATANGA’s written submissions before delivering the ruling.

He submitted that he was unable to file Mrs. KATANGA’s written submissions on February 23, 2024 because he had a long schedule at the LUSAKA High Court, attending to other clients’ cases.

And, National Prosecutions Authority -NPA State Advocate VITA CHOONGO said the defence team must have priortised the court’s guidance to timely file written submissions.

Mrs. KATANGA’s filed the bail application on February 21, 2024