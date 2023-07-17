Charity ‘Sausage Munani’ Katanga Found With A Case To Answer In Relation To 10 Higher Buses Suspected To Be Proceeds Of Crime

CHARITY KATANGA FOUND WITH A CASE TO ANSWER



LUSAKA chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili has found former deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga with a case to answer in a matter she is accused possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.





Ms Katanga is accused of possession of 10 Higer buses, all together valued at K26,282,770, which are suspected to hbe proceeds of crime.