Charity ‘Sausage Munani’ Katanga Found With A Case To Answer In Relation To 10 Higher Buses Suspected To Be Proceeds Of Crime

CHARITY KATANGA FOUND WITH A CASE TO ANSWER
LUSAKA chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili has found former deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga with a case to answer in a matter she is accused possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.
Ms Katanga is accused of possession of 10 Higer buses, all together valued at K26,282,770, which are suspected to hbe proceeds of crime.
If the money to buy the buses was obtained lawfully, Charity Katanga will easily demonstrate that to the satisfaction of the court. But I doubt if that’s the case because she would demonstrated that already to investigators at the point of arrest and she would have avoided going through a lengthy trial with all the legal costs that go with it. She now has to speak under oath as she starts her defence and later face cross-examination from the prosecution. No champagne should be popped by the prosecution. The case has just reached a critical stage.