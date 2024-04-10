CHARMS AND WHITE CLOTH PRODUCED DURING FORMER FIRST LADY ESTHER LUNGU’S COURT APPEARANCE

HERBAL charms and a white cloth were produced in court as evidence during cross-examination in the case former First Lady Esther Lungu and others are charged with theft of motor vehicles.

Defence lawyer Charles Changano presented a white cloth and asked a herbalist whether or not she had given the same to Mrs Lungu’s niece and asked her to wrap dollars in it so that the cash does not go missing.

This is in a case Mrs Lungu, Ms Banda and three others, who include two police officers, are charged with theft of three cars and money laundering involving over K1.5 million.

Mrs Lungu is also accused of concealing US$400,000, reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. Other suspects are James Phiri and Lee Chisulo, both police officers, and Kapambwe Lungu.

Between August 9, 2021 and September 30, 2022, the five allegedly stole a Mitsubishi Canter worth K320,000 belonging to Ms Phiri and a Toyota Alex worth K110,000 belonging to Furhana Patel.

Mrs Lungu and others are also accused of stealing Ms Phiri’s certificate of title relating to stand S/LUSAKA/333/2977, in Libala, worth K1,050,000.

When she first testified, Ms Phiri narrated how she was picked and beaten by three armed police officers, who later took her to Mr Lungu’s house, where Mrs Lungu demanded US$400,000 from her.

She told the court that the money in question was initially given to Ms Banda, who later told Mrs Lungu that she gave the dollars to her (Ms Phiri).

After yesterday’s cross-examination, defence lawyer Makebi Zulu applied for an adjournment to enable the defence to prepare phone recordings that will be played in court.