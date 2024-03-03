CHARTING NEW COURSE: UPND Lifts Suspension Of Bruce Kanema

This is for the information to the rank and file of UPND leadership in the province and the general public that the ruling UPND has lifted the North-western Provincial Youth Chairman Mr Bruce Kanema.

As noted by the letter written to the youth leader by the ruling part’s National Chairman, who also superintends on the disciplinary issues of the party, this means that the ever hard working Provincial Youth leader will revert to normal duties in the party.

Mr Bruce Kanema was suspended by the party leadership in the province in 2023.

Issued by:

GLADSON MBASELA

UPND NWP Youth Information and Publicity Secretar