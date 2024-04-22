CHAWAMA CONSTITUENCY IN K2.32 MILLION EMPOWERMENT GRANTS AND K7.85 MILLION SKILLS DEVELOPMENT AND SECONDARY SCHOOL BOARDING BURSARIES

Government hands over K2.32 million empowerment grants to 108 women and youth beneficiaries and K7.85 million bursaries for secondary boarding schools and skills development to 815 students under the 2024 Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at Lewis grounds in Nkolama ward 1, Chawama constituency.

In addition, K241,150.00 worth of secondary boarding school bursaries are being provided to 70 students under the 2024 CDF to beneficiaries in the aforementioned constituency.

Speaking during the event, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Honorable Gary Nkombo , MP on Thursday, 18th April, 2024, emphasized that the handover signifies Government’s commitment to addressing challenges such as unemployment and limited access to quality education and skills training.

The Minister stated that the grants and the bursaries are not mere financial assistance but also a vote of confidence in the entrepreneurial spirit and ingenuity of the people of Chawama.

He mentioned that the Government, through the leadership of His Excellency, President Hakainde Hichilema, believes that by providing adequate support and resources can unlock the community’s potential to create sustainable businesses, generate employment opportunities and drive local economic growth.

“The bursaries represent hope, opportunity and the promise of a brighter future for the beneficiaries and their families.” He said.

Hon. Nkombo urged all beneficiaries to utilize the resources wisely and make the most of their educational opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the Nation’s development.

The Minister further encouraged active participation in various CDF programs and urged the youth in Chawama to seize the opportunity provided by CDF to transform their livelihoods and develop their community.

The Minister acknowledged the collective effort that made the milestone possible and expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved.

“The commitment to inclusive and sustainable development remains steadfast, and together, we can overcome challenges and build a Zambia where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.” He stated.

Meanwhile, Lusaka District Commissioner, Mrs. Rosa Kayuni Zulu stated that the empowerment grants represent a tangible investment in the entrepreneurial potential of the youth and women groups and the skills development bursaries signify a commitment to investing in the education and future of the youth.

She further urged all beneficiaries to take advantage of the opportunities presented by CDF and harness collective talents and energies to build a brighter future for Chawama constituency residents and the country at large.

This is containednin a statement issued by Ministry of local government and rural development Public Relations officer, Veronica M. Katongo (Ms.) And made available.