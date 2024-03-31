CHEATING PREGNANT WOMAN LOSES MARRIAGE

A married woman of Lusaka who got pregnant by another man has been left in limbo wondering where she would go with an eight-months-old pregnancy after the Matero Local Court granted her husband divorce.

With nothing to go with from the divorce in terms of maintenance after Magistrate Harriet Mulenga granted free divorce, Karen Kayombo was left to rue the day she cheated on Gift Kapenge, who is a truck driver.

It also transpired in the court that besides the unborn baby, Kayombo has another child with the same man who is responsible for her pregnancy.

Kapenge could not hide his emotions as his wife’s sexual escapades with another man over the years unfolded like it were in a movie with a sad ending.

To prove to the court his wife’s adultery, Kapenge presented as evidence an audio which revealed Kayombo’s confession to her friend that a man identified as Francis Mwanza was responsible for the pregnancy and that he was the father of one of her children aged one year and six months.

Zambia Daily Mail