Chelsea beats others in race for Osimhen

Chelsea is leading the race to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen by the end of the season, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Despite previous interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, Osimhen reportedly favours joining Chelsea over other options.

PSG had considered Osimhen as a potential successor to Kylian Mbappe, who is set to depart.

Osimhen, 25, has been in impressive form, tallying 13 goals and four assists in 24 appearances for Napoli this season.

His current contract with Napoli is set to expire in the summer of 2026.