Chelsea Fans Make U-Turn, Demand Pochettino’s Stay After 5-0 Win Over West Ham

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to make a sensational U-Turn, asking for Mauricio Pochettino to stay following the club’s 5-0 win over West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues fans demanded for Pochettino’s sacking following in April following a disappointing 2-2 draw against lowly Sheffield United.

But a run of two consecutive home wins against Tottenham and West Ham is enough to make some of the club’s supporters to change their stance on Pochettino.

Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke gave the hosts a 3-0 lead in the first half before scored a second half brace to complete the victory.

Some sections of Chelsea fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter to demand for Pochettino’s stay beyond the end of the season following reports that he will be sacked.

Mccloy Kay believes Pochettino has built a relationship with the player and wants the project to be trusted.

He said: “I hope Poch doesn’t get the sack yet. You can tell he has built a relationship with the players, we look like a team again maybe the process should be trusted.”

Dean CFC is clamouring for more time for Pochettino and his crew.

He said on X: “I have said it time and time and again. We have to trust in Pochettino and provide a security. The players need it just as much as the coaching team. We have been turbulent and it has to stop. Give him the time needed.”

Funny Sean believes sacking Pochettino will be wrong if the team continue the impressive run until the end of the season.

He wrote on X: “I only had issues after the Arsenal game. But he responded to all my criticisms in the past few games, if this continues till the end of the season. Sacking him would be wrong we needed restructuring and the Cucurella move has been genius and made us very effective.”

Daniel Childs has urged the owners to ensure a summer of quietness and stability at Stamford Bridge in the summer, starting with the decision to keep Pochettino.

He said: “There might be some logic in a summer of quiet and stability at Chelsea in several areas – starting with keeping Poch.”

CFC Nash has urged Chelsea board to offer Pochettino a new contract for the team’s turnaround.

He said: “Listen, Chelsea might not thank me but get the contract out, put it on the table. Let him sign it, let him write whatever numbers he wants, Poch’s at the wheel, he’s doing it.”

Naijalingo does not believe sacking Pochettino is a good option, he is demanding for more time for the Spaniard.

He said: “Sacking is not an option. It’s obvious that Pochettino needs more time with his team. Chelsea will powerfully bounce back.”

Elliot Guillet voiced out his admiration for Pochettino and the players for the upturn in form at the business end of the season.

He said: “I’m actually very very proud of Pochettino and this squad. Past few seasons we’ve crumbled and given up at the backend of the season and this season Brighton, United, Spurs and West Ham have all dropped off in form massively and we’ve taken advantage contrary to earlier this season. Mentality shift in these young players.”

Meanwhile, Pochettino was full of praises for his players following an outstanding performance against West Ham.

He said: “We are so pleased, so happy. The players deserve big credit, to play again after a few days and to play again at this level,” he said, as reported by Football London.

He added, “We received criticism for the situation with the penalty against Everton, but a young team needs to make mistakes to improve.

“It was a great action from Noni [squaring the ball for Jackson’s first goal] to see how the group is starting to believe. It is always a process that takes time. It can take one month, six months or one year.

“People who know about football know the process of building a team is the most difficult thing. You need to have the capacity to emphasise with every single player.

Pochettino also revealed that Chelsea is targeting a late push for an European qualification slot.

“From the beginning of the season, I said we should win because we are Chelsea.

“We need to be mature, keep the momentum and look to improve every single game. We are trying to be in Europe; it will be good for the team and the players to be in Europe this season.”

Chelsea will be back in Premier League action with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.