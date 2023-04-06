Chembe Mother Kills Son With Boiling Water Over CHISENSE kapenta

CHEMBE MOTHER KILLS SON WITH BOILING WATER

(ZANIS) A woman has allegedly murdered her 8-year-old son, in Chembe district, Luapula province.

The woman allegedly poured boiling water on her son, identified as KABASO MWANSA, after he ate CHISENSE kapenta, which was supposed to be for supper.

JENNIFER MWANSA, aged 23, of Chapa village, has since been arrested and charged with murder.

Luapula Province Police Commanding Officer, FWAMBO SIAME has confirmed the development, explaining that the incident happened on March 20, 2023, and the boy died on April 3, 2023.