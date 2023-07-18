CHIBOMBO MAN CALLS FOR THE ARREST OF 60 YEAR OLD VILLAGE HEADMAN FOR DEFILING AND IMPREGNATING HIS 14 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER

A General worker of Ndalama village, in

Mungule Chiefdom of Chibombo district, has called for the arrest of a 60-Year-old man he accuses of defiling and impregnating his 14-Year-old daughter.

The Father of six says the suspect who is the village Headman identified as Ndalama allegedly defiled his daughter in August 2022 but no arrest has been made despite the matter being reported to the police.

The Victim’s father, claims in an interview that the family has suffered a double tragedy due to the failure of the police to enforce the arrest.

Meanwhile, the 42-Year-old man has also accused his 36-Year old wife of working together with the Headman to bury the matter.

By Miriam Kayemba

Camnet TV