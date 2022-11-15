CHICKEN ON CREDIT LEADS TO DIVORCE

A CHICKEN on credit seems to be the last straw for a Ndola man who has opted to divorce his wife over her compulsive debt accruement.

Kelvin Mutale sued Agatha Chibayo for divorce over the credit she had accumulated over the years they have been married.

Mutale told the court that the two used to stay well together until Chibayo started borrowing money and getting chickens on credit.

Mutale said his wife got some chickens on credit and failed to pay and he was the one paying and was remaining with a balance of K1000.

He said this caused a lot of arguments in their marriage adding that the two also fought over her working habits..

Credit: Times of Zambia