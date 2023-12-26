CHIEF CHANJE NOT AWARE OF THE “GOLOGOLO” INCIDENT BUT POLICE CONFIRM AND SUSPECT NO FOUL PLAY

Police say the Nyau dancer locally known as “Gologolo” who instantly died while performing inserted his head in the loop of a mosquito net string which was tied to a pole of about 35 to 50 meters high.

The incident occurred yesterday during Christmas Celebrations.

The Nyau dancer, identified as Drain Nyirenda aged 25 of Kathintha village in Chief Chikuwe’s area in Kasenengwa is expected to be buried tomorrow.

Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Limpo Liywalii says police suspect no foul play.

And when contacted for a comment, Acting Chief Chikuwe, Chief Chanje, said he is not aware of the incident.

Chief Chanje explained that according to Chewa traditions, all gule wamkulu groups that plan to conduct any performances inform and get permission from the Chief.

The traditional leader says no group from the area mentioned, asked for permission to perform gule wamkulu.

