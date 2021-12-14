CHIEF CHOONGO SURVIVED A ROAD ACCIDENT

Chief Choongo of Monze district last night survived a road accident near Mayoba area, three kilometers from Zimba district.

Chief Choongo of the Ila speaking people of Choongo Chiefdom was heading to Livingstone, about 200 kilometres away from Monze.

This was around 23:00 hours as he travelled to attend the pandemic sensitization workshop in Livingstone.

He was in the company of his driver and body guard.

Chief Choongo’s bodyguard escaped with no injuries, while the driver sustained a cut on his arm.

Chief Choongo complained of body pains after this journalist and others helped him out of the vehicle where he was trapped.

The chief and his driver were rushed to Zimba Mission Hospital for medical attention.