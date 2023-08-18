CHIEF KASEMPA LAUDS GOVT FOR EARLY DISTRIBUTION OF INPUTS

Kasempa – 16 August,2023

Chief Kasempa of Kaonde-speaking people says the early supply of farming inputs for the coming 2023–2024 farming season by the government signifies the manifestation of good agricultural policies.

The traditional leader said he recalled how the agriculture sector thrived under Dr. Kaunda’s administration, adding that this is what has begun to happen under the new Dawn administration.

He told Falcon News today at his palace in Kasempa district that the people of North-western Province are extremely happy to see the early distribution of farming inputs meant for the forthcoming farming season, as this gives farmers adequate and timely preparation.

Cheif Kasempa has further noted that the revamping of the production of fertilizer at the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) plant and the commissioning of the United Capital Fertilizer is a big achievement by the government as it will not only facilitate quick supply of fertilizer but also impact on the cost of the commodity.

He has predicted an improved and high-performing agriculture sector under the current government, provided it continues to implement favorable agriculture policies.

The traditional leader said agriculture remains critical to boosting the country’s economy, particularly because it provides a means of livelihood for rural communities.

“The opposition can criticize even good things simply because it is their role. But we are seeing good things, especially in the manner in which the supply of fertilizer has been done by the current government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Arts Elvis Nkandu has commended Chief Kasempa for complementing the good will of the UPND-led government, adding that the appraisal will motivate the government to even go the extra mile in service delivery.

Mr. Nkandu further took time to explain different youth empowerment policies to the chief.

Mr. Nkandu explained that he was in the province to empower youths with booster loans and motorbikes for over 300 youths in each district.

And The Minister of Labor, who is also a Kasempa member of Parliament, Brenda Tambatamba, said the government remains committed to improving the labor force of this country.

Mrs. Tambatamba said that the only way a country can become productive is by engaging a lot of youth in different areas of production.

She further appealed to the youths across the country to take advantage of government-rolled-out empowerments through loans, grants, and skills training in their quest to become self-sustainable.

