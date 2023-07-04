Chief Mukuni of the Toka leya people meets His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini Kingdom

KING MSWATI, MUKUNI CONFER PRIVATELY IN LIVINGSTONE

CHIEF Mukuni, of the Toka Leya in Kazungula, yesterday held a closed-door meeting with King Mswati III, of eSwatini, in Livingstone.

King Mswati, who officially opened Zambia International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Ndola on Saturday following his arrival in the country on Friday, is in Livingstone for a private visit.

After the private meeting between Chief Mukuni and the King, Minister of Tourism Rodney Sikumba, who was joined by Minister of Energy Peter Kapala, Livingstone Mayor Constance Muleabai and District Commissioner Eunice Nawa, hosted lunch.

The King was later expected to have a royal express ride on the steam-powered train from 217 area to the Victoria Falls border with Zimbabwe and then dinner followed by a night stop.

According to a programme seen by Zambia Daily Mail, King Mswati is today expected to view the Victoria Falls followed by a boat cruise on Zambezi River.

He will also sample Zambia’s wildlife through a safari drive in Mosi-Oa-Tunya National Park before his return to eSwatini.