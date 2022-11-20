CHIEF MUNKONGE DIES

…as GBM mourns father, his legacy will live on

By New Dawn Reporter

CHIEF Munkonge of the Bemba Speaking people of Kasama has died.

Chief Munkombe died yesterday in Nakonde where he had gone for treatment.

The Bemba Royal Established (BRE) has announced the death of Chief Munkonge of the Bemba speaking people in Kasama District.

BRE Spokesperson James Mulenga also known as “Washanga Impika Shalubemba” announced the death of His Roya Highness

Chief Munkonge who was Ackson Musenge.

Chief Munkonge died last night in Nakonde where he had travelled.

His body has since been transported to his Palace in Kasama.

Burial is expected to take place on Monday 21st November 2022.

And former Defense Minister, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has described the late Chief Munkonge as an outstanding traditional leader who shall be greatly missed.

Mwamba says Chief Munkonge was his father because he took over the throne from his biological father.

He said Chief Munkonge will always be remembered for his dedication to traditional values which are also a source of wisdom, identity, and a people’s way of life.

Mwamba, a PF presidential candidate in the March, 23, intraparty elections is saddened by the death of the traditional leader and wishes all family members, friends and subjects strength, unity and God’s ever-abiding presence during and after the mourning period.

He has urged members and family to to mourn Chief Munkonge in dignity befitting a traditional leader who commanded respect among all when he was alive.

Mwamba said the death of any traditional leader must serve as an opportunity for the nation to reflect on the contributions that cultural heritage plays in national building and development.

“Traditional leaders are the custodians of our traditions and our culture which must be preserved and defended amid competing ways of life that have come about owing to increased human interactions across multiple cultures”, Mwamba said.