Chiefs And Church Leaders Should Always Work With The Govt Of The Day – Former Siavonga DC Lovemore Kanyama

CHIEFS AND CHURCH LEADERS SHOULD ALWAYS WORK WITH THE GOVT OF THE DAY – KANYAMA

Former Siavonga District Commissioner Lovemore Kanyama has called for involvement of the traditional leadership across the country if we are to receive meaningful development as a nation.

Mr. Kanyama say chiefs are like civil servants, when there is a change of government they immediately move and work with the government in power.

He tells Chikuni Radio News that it is unfortunate that currently there are civil servants, chiefs and church leaders who trying to work against the government of the day.

He further encourages politicians to embrace everyone and encouraged them to be part of the moving development train as government can’t do without them.

The former DC is reminding tradition and church leadership to be non partisan as people they lead belong to different political parties and it is their democratic right to belong to a political party of their choice.

Mr. Kanyama has further called on Zambians to respect traditional leaders.

And Mr. Kanyama has encouraged President Hakainde Hichilema to remain focused as criticism will always be there but appeals to people to avoid provocative language when offering criticism.