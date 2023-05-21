Chiefs Choongo and Hamusonde have donated a total 46 herds of cattle to Meenda and Miyanda during the traditional wedding

2

Chiefs Choongo and Hamusonde have donated a total 46 herds of cattle to Meenda and Miyanda during the traditional wedding

2 COMMENTS

    • What are the Youth doing, insolently and lazily, abusing alcohol and illicit stuff, Sir, instead of working hard to acquire their own Cattle? In Southern province nobody will ever give you cattle if you are perceived to be lazy, that is not part of their Calture and DNA!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here