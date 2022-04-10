Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II of Chongwe District has applauded the new dawn government for its strong stance against caderism in the country.

Chieftainess Nkomeshya says the rampant levels of caderism which the country witnessed under the previous regime had compromised the operations of government due to interference from cadres.

She is happy that sanity and freedom has been restored in the country under the UPND administration.

And the Traditional leader said the recruitment of 30,000 teachers is critical for job creation and provision of access to quality education in the country.