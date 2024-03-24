CHIEFTAINESS WAITWIKA ANNOUNCES THE SHIFT OF THE MUTOMOLO CEREMONY

In a notable change to tradition, the Namwanga people of Nakonde District will celebrate their annual Mutomolo ceremony in September this year, deviating from the customary August timeframe.

The decision, announced by Chieftainess Waitwika, aims to provide the royal establishment and the organizing committee with additional time for planning and preparation.

Her Royal Highness made the revelation at a fundraising event at Fresh Air Lodge in Nakonde, where the national organizing committee, led by George Sinkala, revealed their fundraising target of K800,000 to K1,000,000 for the event.

The fundraising event was attended by various stakeholders among them, including government departments, the business community, and parastatal organizations.

Chete FM