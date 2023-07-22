CHIENGI MP’S ALLEGED SPITTING ON JOURNALIST CONDEMNED

By Chileshe Mwango

Governance and Human Rights Activist Wesley Miyanda has condemned the alleged harassment of Times of Zambia Photojournalist Henry Chunza by Chiengi Independent Member of Parliament, Reverend Given Katuta.

Mr. Miyanda says the reported behavior exhibited by Reverend Katuta of spitting saliva on Mr. Chunza and insulting him for merely performing his duty, is not only unacceptable in society but also criminal.

He tells Phoenix News that the Chiengi lawmaker was instead supposed to be remorseful after being suspended and made to take a walk of shame out of parliament, by the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Mr. Miyanda argues that Reverend Katuta is supposed to lead by example as a lawmaker, mother, and a devoted Church minister.

After being suspended from parliament by the Speaker of the National Assembly Nellie Mutti yesterday, Reverend Katuta attempted to grab a camera from Times of Zambia Photo Journalist who was taking photos of her coming out of the house and in the process allegedly spat on him.

