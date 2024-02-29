CHIFUNABULI MAN STABBED BY WIFE AFTER MARITAL DISPUTE

A 40-year-old man of Chifunabuli District in Luapula Province has allegedly been stabbed in the stomach using a knife by his wife.

Confirming the incident to ZANIS in Chifunabuli, District Commissioner Stanley Mukosa identified the victim as Lewis Katuta of Bwacha Village.

Mr Mukosa said the incident happened on February 27, 2024 around 03:00 hours following a marital dispute.

“I can confirm that Police in Chifunabuli received a report of unlawful wounding in which a 15-year-old girl reported on behalf of the father that he was stabbed in the stomach with a knife by his wife identified as Agness Chilufya following a marital dispute,” he said.

“Brief facts in the matter are that on February 26, 2024 at around 16:00hours, the victim went to his bar located within Lubwe Main Market and after working, he went home late around 02:00 hours and upon reaching picked a quarrel with his wife and they started fighting and, in the process, the wife stabbed him in the stomach and went outside to call for help,” he explained.

Mr Mukosa said neighbours rushed to help the victim who sustained a deep cut with intestines almost coming out and rushed him to Lubwe Mission Hospital where he received treatment and was later referred to Mansa General Hospital for further treatment.

No arrest had been made as according to information, the suspect is the one nursing the victim in Hospital and Chifunabuli Police have since instituted investigations in the matter.

Zanis