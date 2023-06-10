CHIKOTESHA GETS CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL APPOINTMENT

FIFA referee Diana Chikotesha has been appointed second Video Assistant Referee in Sunday’s explosive CAF Champions League final involving reigning African champions Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly.

According to a notice of match official appointments, Chikotesha will deputise Beida Dahane (Assistant VAR) of Mauritius and Kenyan Peter Kamaku who is the Video Assistant Referee.

Chikotesha has been a regular feature in major competitions and will next month be heading to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Ethiopian Bamlak Tessema Weyesa will take charge of proceedings at the Mohammed V stadium in Casablanca, Morocco at 21h00.

Wydad trail Al Ahly 1-2 from the first leg in Cairo and need to be at their best to stand a chance of retaining the coveted continental club title.