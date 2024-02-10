CHIKOTESHA TO OFFICIATE IN AFCON FINAL

FIFA referee Diana Chikotesha has been appointed second assistant referee in Sunday’s 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final pitting hosts Ivory Coast against neighbours Nigeria.

Dahane Beida of Mauritania take charge of proceedings as central referee and the first assistant referee Jerson Emiliano Dos Santos of Angola.

The fourth official will be Morocco’s Bouchra Karboubi. Sunday’s match will kickoff at 22h00 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

Chikotesha has been a key member of the CAF referees officiating panel at the tournament where she has been on VAR duties and on the pitch as assistant referee.

FAZ