Childish Gambino Reveals Plans For Two New Albums, Debuts Unreleased Music

Childish Gambino has debuted new music and revealed plans for not one, but two new albums.

The artist otherwise known as Donald Glover announced a surprise GILGA Radio livestream on Sunday (April 14) as part of his new album rollout.

“GILGA Radio tonight @ 11pm pst,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) earlier that day. “live streamed on instagram @donaldglover.”

When a fan asked if it would include new music, Gambino replied: “of course. its a rollout dummy.”

During the stream, Childish Gambino confirmed recent speculation that he’s rereleasing his 2020 album 3.15.20 mixed and mastered under the title Atavista.

While he didn’t say when that will be coming out, he did share that a music video for “Little Foot, Big Foot” — originally titled “35.31” — directed by Atlanta collaborator Hiro Murai is set to drop in the next few weeks.

After Atavista, Glover will release his final album under his rap moniker: Bando Stone & the New World. That project will double up as the soundtrack for a film of the same name that he’s working on.

According to a Reddit thread, the “3005” rapper gave fans a preview of what’s to come by playing a handful of new songs — including one called “Human Sacrifice” — and an updated version of “35.31” a.k.a. “Little Foot, Big Foot” featuring Young Nudy.

“My fans are great and have been so patient and are starving — this album is for you guys,” he reportedly said during the broadcast.

Childish Gambino previously hinted at new music late last year and admitted he doesn’t mean to be cryptic when it comes to his rap career.

“I feel like it’ll be clear sooner rather than later,” he said in an interview with Complex when asked if any new material would dropping soon. “It’d be better for people to just tune in, I suppose.

“But I’m trying harder to not be cryptic. Tyler, [The Creator] is always like, ‘You’re so cryptic.’ But I’m like, ‘I’m really not.’ I just like suspense, I guess. I think it makes stuff better. But that’s just me.”

Then in December, he announced that “another album” would be out “soon.”