CHILDREN BŪRNT TO DÉATH IN GWEMBE AS PARENTS WERE CELEBRATING CHRISTMAS

By Michael Nyumbu

THREE children from Tusinke B Compound in Gwembe District have been burnt to death after the house they were sleeping in caught fire in yet to be established circumstances.

The deceased have been identified as 3-year-old Beatrice Kaunda, Savior Kaunda age 7 and Blessings Hanjabu, 20.

The children were apparently left alone after their parents, Kennedy Kaunda and his wife, Royce Muswaika, had gone to attend a Christmas function.

Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, notes that the incident occurred on 24th December, 2023 around 21:30 hours.

Daka says the occurrence was reported to Police by Claud Moses, a member of the neighborhood.

The remains of the deceased children have been deposited at Gwembe Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem, with investigations instituted to ascertain the cause of the fire.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9