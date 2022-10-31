CHILDREN FOUND DEAD AT A GARAGE IN LIVINGSTONE

Two children both aged four, have been found dead inside a non-runner motor vehicle parked in a garage at David Livingstone College of Education in Livingstone.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, says the two deceased children, have been identified as Killian Munya and Crack Nyambe.

Mwale explains that they were reported missing on 29th October, 2022 around 19:00 hours by their grandfather.

He states that on 30th October 30, 2022 around 12:15 hours, Police received a follow up report that the earlier reported children were found dead inside one of the broken-down vehicles parked at David Livingstone College of Education.

Mwale says Police Officers who rushed to the scene found two dead bodies in a Volkswagen registration number AJD 2581 and both had no clothes on, with all windows to the vehicle closed up.

He notes that Police officers also observed that both children were bleeding from the mouth and nose, with their clothes found inside the same vehicle.

Mwale says the remains of the boys are lying in Batoka Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem, with Police opening an inquiry file into the incident.