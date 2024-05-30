CHILE ONE ARRESTED FOR THEFT

May 30, 2024 – Police have arrested Obed Chileshe, aged 30, of Lusaka’s New Kasama area in connection with the offence of Theft.

Mr. Chileshe, popularly known as Chile One, is alleged to have stolen money amounting to K6,530=00, property of Radio Maria Yatsani Voice, located in Lusaka, which was sent to his FNB account.

The transaction is reported to have occurred between April 27, 2023 and April 28, 2023.

Brief facts are that the Radio Station engaged the suspect to produce a Jingle (short song) which was quoted at K6,500=00.

The money is alleged to have been sent to the suspect’s FNB account, which according to him did not reflect in his account.

Police investigations revealed that the Station management sent another K6,530=00 to his MTN mobile money number and agreed that once the FNB money reflect, he should refund them. The suspect produced the Jingle but did not pay back the money that was sent earlier to his FNB account.

The matter was reported to Police and investigations were instituted leading to his arrest, today, around 12:00 hours.

He is detained in custody yet to be formally charged.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer