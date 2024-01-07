CHILE ONE MR ZAMBIA BEATS YO MAPS IN STREAMS ON BOOMPLAY

Despite all the critics on social media which are actually good for his album, Obert Chileshe known by stage name Chile One Mr Zambia’s first recording album “Boy From Chililand” Breaks Elton Mulenga popularly known as Yo Maps first recording album Commando with over 2 million streams on boomplay in 24 hours compared to Commando album which got 2million streams in 1week.

Chile One Mr Zambia becomes the first musician to reach that far on Boomplay in less than 24hrs.

It is safe to mention that the album accumulated over 1 million streams on Boomplay music in just a few hours after it was unleashed.

However , in the middle of this record breaking story Yo Maps Yo Endorses Phenomenal Young Fame Single tagged DESTINY which is available on all streaming platforms, yo maps said he is actually inspired by how the guy flows down his heart through vocals and he further advises his fans to go and check the song out than listening to a certain album.

Felicitations to Chile one on setting a new milestone in his music career.

This will surely elevate him to greater heights.