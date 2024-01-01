Chile One’s Album Is Not Just a Flop It’s Also Synonymous To Bally Will Fix It- Former UPND Praise Singer Stanley Malama

Chile One’s Album Is Not Just a Flop It’s Also Synonymous To Bally Will Fix It…

Chile one must consider taking a break from music and reflects on whether his music makes sense or if it is just another form of organized noise.

The boy from Chili Land should also understand that there is a certain type of music that is seasonal, and other people’s interest in it passes quickly, just like his.

Therefore, he should accept this and start doing other things that can bring food to his table. Otherwise, his latest album will just be another addition to the many other failed albums in the country.

~Mr Mindset Activist

Malama Stanley