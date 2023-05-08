CHILILABOMBWE NDC LEADERSHIP DITCH SABOI TO JOIN SOCIALIST PARTY

Over 190 members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party, led by Saboi Imboela, have left the party in Chililabombwe District to join the Socialist Party (SP).

The team of defectors were led by former NDC Chililabombwe District Chairman Telson Mwanaumo.

Speaking when the SP opened its offices in the District, Mr. Mwanaumo has attributed good leadership of SP President Fred M’membe to have attracted his team to join the party.

And Speaking during the same function, former NDC Chililabombwe Constituency Chairlady Melody Mwame says she has also decided to join the Socialist Party because nothing is happening in NDC.

She called on other party members remaining to join SP and support Dr M’membe because he means well for Zambia.

And, in welcoming the defectors, SP District Chairman Gift Musukwa Vinkumbo assured the new members of a warm stay in the party, adding that there are no new or old members as the party treats everyone as equal.

Mr Vinkumbo implored the members to work hard as to achieve the target of forming government in 2026.