Chilufya Tayali apologises to Chief Mukuni

CHILUFYA TAYALI APOLOGISES TO CHIEF MUKUNI

Economic and Equity Party -EPP- President CHILUFYA TAYALI has apologized to Chief MUKUNI of KAZUNGULA District for the derogatory remarks he made against the Chief in a live Facebook stream on his Social Media page on November 10, 2022.

This is in reference to the infamous gassing incidences of 2020.

Mr. TAYALI has told journalists at a media briefing in Livingstone that he has realized that he was wrong in speech.

