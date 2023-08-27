CHILUFYA TAYALI APOLOGISES TO CHIEF MUKUNI
Economic and Equity Party -EPP- President CHILUFYA TAYALI has apologized to Chief MUKUNI of KAZUNGULA District for the derogatory remarks he made against the Chief in a live Facebook stream on his Social Media page on November 10, 2022.
This is in reference to the infamous gassing incidences of 2020.
Mr. TAYALI has told journalists at a media briefing in Livingstone that he has realized that he was wrong in speech.
ZNBC
Muselela kwakaba.
Disgraceful.
Fake guy. No principles. Just goes with the wind. Would he be apologizing if PFools were still in power. Answer is definitely NO.
Why apologize when you are taken to court?
This should be done before.