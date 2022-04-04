POLICE DETAIN CHILUFYA TAYALI

Police have picked up and detained Opposition leader of Economic and Equity Party, Chilufya Tayali.

It appears that Tayali maybe charged with criminal defamation of the President because of the remarks made during his press conference earlier in the day.

He is detained at Ibex Police Station.

Tayali Wrote;

“Goodevening. I just want to notify you all that I have been arrested and currently detained at Ibex police station.”