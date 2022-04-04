POLICE DETAIN CHILUFYA TAYALI
Police have picked up and detained Opposition leader of Economic and Equity Party, Chilufya Tayali.
It appears that Tayali maybe charged with criminal defamation of the President because of the remarks made during his press conference earlier in the day.
He is detained at Ibex Police Station.
Tayali Wrote;
“Goodevening. I just want to notify you all that I have been arrested and currently detained at Ibex police station.”
Is this arrest inspired by Kagame?
When you have a rabid dog barking all the time you cage it.
He is careless with his mouth. Lets not abuse our freedoms. There are consequences to for bad behavior. Lets not turn zambia into a useless place where people can say whatever they want to leaders. Control your tongue.
It is just long overdue – this chap is not a politician and is not practicing politics. This is even why this Govt has to tread carefully which the changes they want to make to our laws because giving extra freedoms to ignorant Zambians will literally mean allowing insults not politics. People like Tayali, Nakashindo, Given Lubinda, Canisius Banda, Bowman Lusambo, etc do not know the difference between politics and insults.
This is very sad news for Tayali.
Tayali looked after Mercy in her hour of need.
I can look after Tayali’s wife while he is detained, however long. I am sure she would appreciate the full weight of my support.
A good deed deserves another.
I am not sure of the case but this is where in my opinion we miss it as UPND. I hope the grounds for his arrest are clear otherwise we are going down the trenches that we condemned PF for. We are just making the opposition popular. I know you will insult but one day you appreciate my advice.
I agree with you however, this chap is always trying to make ripples without thinking.
He makes such mistakes such that in the end he turns to the people he accusses and attacks and asks for forgiveness when caught.
These type of people take it for granted that their wrongs are forgiven and take this compassionate atitude as weakness. So a corrective move to put him on defense must be seriously considered to teach him that unsubstantiated words from his big mouth have grave consequences.
Michelo K know the facts before commenting
Absolutely right.
Tayali chaminyokola that HH7 is in state house . All your speech was full of hate and jealousy this is what I have learnt . Lungu destroyed everything, he was tribalistic, corrupt . Drunkard, wife beater and very bad hearted such that he wished HH7 a bullet if PF worn . So tayali if u had better ideas than UPND his many votes did u get last year . Not even pa by election mwekangiwa a tayali. Now there in cells is PF visiting you . Please don’t give bond for nos let him stay for two weeks so that bugs will bite him
Let him respect freedom of speech not abuse
It.He doesn’t know the limits.He was talking
Without thinking.Bally is other president.lets
Respect him.