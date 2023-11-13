CHILUFYA TAYALI SAYS THERE IS NO REDEMPTION FOR PF

Economic and Equity Party President Chilufya Tayali has predicted that the opposition Patriotic Front is going under following the confusion that has engulfed it.

Speaking Camnet TV News Mr Tayali says the way things have degenerated in the PF, there is no chance of redemption from the political mess.

The outspoken Opposition Leader has however expressed disappointment that the country has been entangled in the PF political wrangles as opposed to focusing on important development matters.

By Patrick Soko

Camnet TV