CHILUFYA TAYALI’S WIFE TSEGA DEACTIVATE HUBBY’S FACEBOOK ACCOUNT.

By Prince Kaliza Jnr.

Chilufya Tayali’s wife, Tsega is reported to have with immediate effect deactivated her husband’s Facebook account following an urgument.

According to people familiar with the development confirmed the development to this reporter charging that Tsenga is upset that her husband might find himself in more trouble using Facebook.

Mr. Tayali today made a post that he was not scared of anyone as long as he spoke the truth and justice.

But to the turn of events, the wife Tsenga got the laptop and quickly deactived the Facebook account to save her husband from making further mistakes.

So far, Chilufya Tayali’s Facebook page has been deactived in order for him to reflect.

Yesterday, the Police Charged Chilufya Tayali with the case of Mutiny which carries a life imprisonment sentence upon conviction.

To God & Country!