CHILUNDIKA’S FIRING, A FACE SAVER – ChaChaCha Party President Eric Chanda

CHILUNDIKA’S FIRING, A FACE SAVER – CHANDA

ChaChaCha Party President, Eric Chanda, says the firing of Luapula Minister, Derrick Chilundika, is just a face saver for government’s failures.

Chanda says the real culprits of illegal mining activities in the country are leaders who have failed to provide policy direction in the sector.

He questions why no path has been paved to regulate mining in comparison to other sectors such as the Constituency Development Fund.

Chanda accuses government of using the impasse with Vendata on the Copperbelt for failure to make headway in mining.

He however points out that other parts of the country where minerals are need policy to regulate activities.

Chanda adds that failure to give Zambians mining licenses to benefit from God-given resources has contributed to illegal activities in the sector.

