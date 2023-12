CHINA ANNOUNCES REDUCTION OF VISA FEES

To further promote personnel exchanges between China and the world, from 11 December 2023 to 31 December 2024, the Chinese Embassy in Zambia will apply a 25% reduction in visa fees. The adjusted fees are as the picture (unit of measure: kwacha).

For the visa application accepted before 11 December, the fees remain as the original standards.

For any queries, please contact 0211251169 or consulate_zmb@mfa.gov.cn.

Chinese Embassy in Zambia

8 December 2023