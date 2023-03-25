CHINA INVENTS THE REMOTE KISS DEVICE :- For Long Distance Relationships 💋

The Remote Kiss device, created by the Changzhou Vocational Institute of Mechatronic Technology in China, allows users to share kisses over a long distance with use of a set of silicon lips and a smartphone app

The device is a way to let long-distance couples share “real” physical intimacy.

Equipped with pressure sensors and actuators, the device is said to be able to mimic a real kiss by replicating the pressure, movement and temperature of a user’s lips.

Along with the kissing motion, it can also transmit the sound the user makes.

To send a kiss, users need to buy the lip device, download a mobile phone app and plug the device into their phone’s charging port. After pairing with their partners in the app, couples can start a video call and transmit replicas of their smooches to each other.