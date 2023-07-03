CHINESE AMBASSADOR TO ZAMBIA GRACES BENE MUKUNI CEREMONY

2nd July,2023

KAZUNGULA- More than twenty-five Royal Highnesses and thousands of people from across the country this morning gathered at ‘Simukale Shrine’ and ‘Gombwa’ which is the main arena to celebrate the Bene Mukuni Traditional Ceremony.

The ceremony narrates the history of Mukuni Ngombe’s journey from Kola in Congo to Zambia’s Victoria falls through songs, cultural dance, drums and narrations.

The narration excited tourists and youths that listened attentively to the songs, cultural dance and drums played by the Royal group composing of teenagers, youths and elderly women.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Du Xiaohul said the friendship between Zambia and China is based on mutual understanding, love and respect for each other.

Speaking during the Bene Mukuni Traditional Ceremony, held at Mukuni Village in Kazungula said, that the world during the past week paid so much attention to the debt restructuring deal which Zambia had achieved.

“We provided maximum support to Zambia during the debt restructuring process and I want to say that China never pressed for any payment nor attached politics to the debt issue,” said, Ambassador.

He commended Chief Mukuni for his commitment to continue upholding Zambia’s culture through traditional ceremonies.

Adding that, he was happy that the traditional ceremony and the history of Chief Munokalya Mukuni, attracted tourists who learnt a lot about how the chiefdom arrived at its last destination which is Mukuni village situated 3kms away from the Mighty Victoria Falls.

Ambassador Du Xiaohui pledged more support to Zambia following President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to developing the country.

Speaking at the same occasion Chief Mukuni who spoke through the Chairman of the ceremony appealed to government to formulate a policy that would help deal with succession wrangles that have hit most of the chiefdoms in the country.

“The nation is fatigued with succession disputes and the mode used to deal with such issues is denying the local and families involved to resolve issues.

Chief Mukuni appealed to the Chinese government to empower Zambia with technology so that it matches development taking place in the changing world.

The ceremony is held annually to renew and cement, traditions, cultural and ancestral bond that exist between the Royal houses of Mukuni Royal dynasty and all ethose stablished during the pre-colonial Africa era.

Overall, Simukale Cultural Heritage site situated near the Victoria Fall serves as a tangible and intangible representation of the cultural heritage, spirituality and history of the local communities.

It plays a vital role in preserving and promoting the cultural identity of the region while providing educational and tourism opportunities

(C) THE FALCON