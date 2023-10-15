CHINESE DELEGATION EXPLORES POSSIBLE PARTNERSHIPS AT MULUNGUSHI TEXTILES

A Chinese delegation is in Zambia to explore possibilities for a partnership to revamp Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe district of Central province.

The delegation will be meeting with various Zambian officials to establish the best ways to implement the 15 agreements that were signed when President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA visited China.

The UPND New Dawn Government is pursuing a foreign policy focused primarily on economic cooperation, trade and investment.

The government has enhanced economic diplomacy and is committed to promoting open and cordial relations with Zambia’s neighbours and countries on the continent and beyond.

