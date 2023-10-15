CHINESE DELEGATION EXPLORES POSSIBLE PARTNERSHIPS AT MULUNGUSHI TEXTILES
A Chinese delegation is in Zambia to explore possibilities for a partnership to revamp Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe district of Central province.
The delegation will be meeting with various Zambian officials to establish the best ways to implement the 15 agreements that were signed when President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA visited China.
The UPND New Dawn Government is pursuing a foreign policy focused primarily on economic cooperation, trade and investment.
The government has enhanced economic diplomacy and is committed to promoting open and cordial relations with Zambia’s neighbours and countries on the continent and beyond.
Stop talking about ghost projects which are Impossible to rejuvinate.The same Chinese are the ones responsible for natural death of the textile industry by flooding the Zambian market with cheaper textile oroducts.By the way you politicians have failed the pipo of Zambia by lack of patriotism .Do you know what happened after you orivatized Kafue Textiles ? You allow foreigners to do what they Wish to do,you don’t care as long as your families are Safe.This is what is killing Africans mostly.Provide due leadership ! From Berlin
Everytime mulungushi textiles con. Now just talk about it if and when it is actually up and running not we are going to do this or that. You can’t fool all the people all the time.