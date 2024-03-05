CHINESE WANTED IN COURT AFTER HIS 10 DOGS KILLED A 13 YEAR OLD GIRL

CHINESE WANTED IN COURT AFTER HIS 10 KÎLLED A 13 YEAR OLD GIRL

THE Chinese businessman whose 10 dogs mauled a 13-year-old to death some four months ago is wanted at court so that he can answer to a manslaughter charged at the Lusaka High Court.

But when the case was called yesterday before Lusaka High Court Judge Egispo Mwansa, the accused, Kingo farms director Shi Yaming, of New Kasama, was nowhere to be seen in court.

A State advocate informed the court that Shi, who is on bail, was not present before court.

“Information gathered from the arresting officer is that is that he [the accused] was given bail from the lower court and details of the sureties are on the record of the lower court,” the prosecutor said and added that the defence team from Legal Aid Board could get details of the sureties from the lower court’s records in order to trace the accused.

But defence lawyer Temwa Mwansa from the Legal Aid Board argued that that it was the State’s duty to ensure that the accused is before court especially that the defence team has not met the client.

Judge Mwansa then guided that it is the duty of the State to ensure that all accused persons appear before court when needed.

“It is the duty of the State to present all accused persons regardless of where they are to the court especially in our circumstances where [defence] counsel says she has not met her client. We adjourn this matter to allow you time to find out where the accused is,” Judge Mwansa said.

The matter will resume on Thursday this week.

Allegations are that on November 8 last year, 13-year-old Sharon Banda was mauled to death by a pack of 10 dogs around 05:00 hours at Kingo farm.

The victim was reported to have gone to the toilet which is outside her house and while there, about 10 dogs charged and attacked her leaving her dead with deep cuts.

Mwebantu