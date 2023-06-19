CHINGOLA AND CHILILABOMBWE RESIDENTS AGITATED BY GOVT RELUCTANCE TO RE-OPEN KCM

By Patricia Male

Community members in Chingola and Chililabombwe on the Copperbelt are concerned at the reluctance by government regarding the re-opening of Konkola Copper Mines -KCM-.

The Vedanta Must Return Community Campaign Movement is concerned that the second quarter is coming to an end and government is still silent on this important matter despite Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe promising to provide direction on the matter in the first quarter of 2023.

Movement Coordinator Chishala Mwamba has cautioned that if left unchecked, the situation will breed chaos and lack of trust in government’s capability to deliver on its promises, especially on the Copperbelt province.

Mr. Mwamba notes that since Vedanta Resources has promised salary increments of 20% to employees, paying suppliers to a tune of $220 Million, $20 Million investment into the local community every year, $1 Billion investment to KCM development among others, government must quickly make a decision in order to save the local economy from catastrophe

PHOENIX NEWS