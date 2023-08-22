Another of the many road projects by the New Dawn Government

Chingola-Kasumbalesa road 60% done – RDA



By Chamuka Shalubala

ROAD Development Agency (RDA) Copperbelt Province Regional Manager, Emmanuel Kanguma says works on the Chingola-Kasumbalesa road have reached an advanced stage.

Speaking to journalists in Kasumbalesa area, Eng Kanguma said the road project was about 60 percent complete and might be opened to traffic by December 2023.

“The road is being widened, it will be about seven metres wide and with two met.