Chingola mobile money agent has been missing for 6 months

AS the capital city breathes a sigh of relief at the rescue of the 13 young women held under appalling conditions for weeks at a house in Lusaka’s Chalala area, a couple in Chingola has been worried about their 19-year old who has been missing for six months now.

Lilian Chiluba who operated from the bus station of Buyantanshi Market did not return home after work on April 9, 2022.

Her worried parents reported her missing to Mulenga Police but six months down the line, nothing has been heard from the former Buyantanshi Technical School pupil.

Lilian’s cousin Elina Njobvu appealed to the police and the nation to help in finding her.

On Wednesday, home affairs minister Jack Mwiimbu said the five arrested in connection with Lusaka abductions targeted nursing students and mobile money agents.

Of the 13 rescued abduction victims, 9 were nursing students while four are mobile money agents.

Police say they are still quizzing the suspects to come up with a watertight case against them.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba